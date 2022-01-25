Ground Swell Capital LLC Trims Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,102 shares of company stock worth $79,466,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $219.25. The company had a trading volume of 203,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 121.69, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.