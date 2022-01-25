GYEN Market Capitalization Tops $23.98 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.98 million and $486,861.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

