Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HAL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

