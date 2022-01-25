Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

HAL traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 310,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,565,215. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,144 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 141.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 476,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

