Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $96.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.