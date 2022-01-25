Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Joseph S. Exnicios Sells 5,300 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HWC opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

