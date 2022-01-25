Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 35,315 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,310,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises 5.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 4.45% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $218,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 127.1% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,866,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,744,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,902,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,124,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 76,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

