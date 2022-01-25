Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,030. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average of $355.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

