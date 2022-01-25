Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $362,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 24,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,400 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

