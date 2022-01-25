Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 41.2% Lower Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $39.90 million and approximately $30.35 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00004972 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,379.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.58 or 0.06639895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00293862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.24 or 0.00789569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00065316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00391809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00249412 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,057,347 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

