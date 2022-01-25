HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $549.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

HBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HBT Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.