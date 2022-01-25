Head-To-Head Analysis: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 6,404.88 -$348.86 million $4.76 12.66 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 152.79%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 725.83%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17%

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

