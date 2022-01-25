Head-To-Head Survey: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 17.43% 38.59% 7.07%

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Virtu Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.62 $649.20 million $3.86 7.45

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Virtu Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtu Financial 1 1 2 0 2.25

Virtu Financial has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.