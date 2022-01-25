Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

