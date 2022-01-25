Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,385 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

