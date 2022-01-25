Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82,607 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $989,150. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.