Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $380,000 Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,141 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Well were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,822 shares of company stock worth $3,267,481. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

