Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.