Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,978 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

