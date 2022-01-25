Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

