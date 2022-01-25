Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.10. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

