Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,722 shares.The stock last traded at $43.06 and had previously closed at $43.69.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $852.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

