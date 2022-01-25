Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $81.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.