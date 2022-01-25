Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.