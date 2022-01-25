Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 656 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.