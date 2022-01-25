Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,757 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 359,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RYTM opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $392.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.