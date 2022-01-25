Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 255.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 940,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 542,477 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

