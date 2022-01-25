Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

