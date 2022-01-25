Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.19.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

