Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

