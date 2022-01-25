Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

