Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires Shares of 40,000 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 2.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,443. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

