Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires Shares of 40,000 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 2.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,443. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.
Hilton Worldwide Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
Further Reading: Bear Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.