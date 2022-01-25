Hill Winds Capital LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 3.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 212,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 752,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,253. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

