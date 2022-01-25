Hill Winds Capital LP Invests $2.81 Million in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 41.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 2,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

