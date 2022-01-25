Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

HLT stock opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

