Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $10.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,726. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $319.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $584.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

