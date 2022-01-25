Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 1,599 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.31. 61,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,232. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

