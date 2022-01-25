Hoey Investments Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,130,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

