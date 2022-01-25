Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 119,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

