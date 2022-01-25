Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

