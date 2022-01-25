HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,020 to GBX 810. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. HomeServe traded as low as GBX 744 ($10.04) and last traded at GBX 757.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 630488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776.50 ($10.48).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.02).

In other news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 906 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £226,500 ($305,585.54). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,054 shares of company stock worth $45,546,337.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 869.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 899.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

