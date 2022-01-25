HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.