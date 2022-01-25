Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBNC stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $969.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

