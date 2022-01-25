Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.