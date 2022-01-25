Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,865. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

