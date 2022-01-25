HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

