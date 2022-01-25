HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.48) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.15) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 501 ($6.76).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 508.51 ($6.86) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 519.30 ($7.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 422.72. The company has a market capitalization of £103.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

