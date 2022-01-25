Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $379.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.85. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

