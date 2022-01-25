Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

