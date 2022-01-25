Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $475,229.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $26.12 million and $475,229.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $6.77 or 0.00018169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,314,744 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars.

